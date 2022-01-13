Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

