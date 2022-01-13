NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,268. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.