NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 85,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 941,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 101,431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 682,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

