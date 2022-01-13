Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Booking by 23.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 17.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the third quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,342.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,311.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

