Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 488,302 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,302 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 567,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.4% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.