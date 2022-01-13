BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 86.1% in December

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MUA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

