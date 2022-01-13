Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,011 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the typical daily volume of 238 put options.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 3,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,783. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

