1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 449% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,223 call options.
NASDAQ ONEM traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $59.82.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
