1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 449% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,223 call options.

NASDAQ ONEM traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

