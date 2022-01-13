CIBC Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 377,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,270. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.78. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.55 and a 52 week high of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.