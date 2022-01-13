Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

FRU stock traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$12.49. The company had a trading volume of 312,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,180. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

