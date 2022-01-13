Tudor Pickering Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 818,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,601. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.