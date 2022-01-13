Tudor Pickering Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.35.
Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 818,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,601. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
