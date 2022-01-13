Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.57.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$8.97 on Thursday, reaching C$58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,018. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$25.38 and a 1-year high of C$59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 64.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

