Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $87.30 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $131.11 or 0.00305771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $87.30 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

