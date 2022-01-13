Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Stratasys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Stratasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

