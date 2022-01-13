Urus Tops 24-Hour Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

