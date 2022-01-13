Brokerages Set Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT at $12.92

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

VLTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 26,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.