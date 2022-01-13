DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $475.00 and last traded at $475.00. 1,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 775,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

