Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 613,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 63.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 66,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.70. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

