NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $19.63 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

