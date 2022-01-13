The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 228,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $19,794,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

