Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $94,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.99. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,366. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.59 and a 200-day moving average of $300.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.91 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

