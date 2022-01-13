iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,165,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

