Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 784,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $90,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.22.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.97. 27,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,634. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

