Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $155.70

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.70.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.49. 7,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.68. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.