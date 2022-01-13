Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $622.74. 24,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $602.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

