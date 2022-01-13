USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008027 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

