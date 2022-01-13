I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.92

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 8233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.