Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.46 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

