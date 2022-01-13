Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.73

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

