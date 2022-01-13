Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.86. 65,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,004,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

