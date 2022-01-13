Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 657,963 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

