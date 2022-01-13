Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 9,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,700. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

