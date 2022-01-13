WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.34

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 1405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 421.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $442,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

