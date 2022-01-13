Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HEGIY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 9,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,470. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

