Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 3,070.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.