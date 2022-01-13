Pitcairn Co. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

