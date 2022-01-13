C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 4,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,747. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052 in the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.