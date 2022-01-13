Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 7,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

