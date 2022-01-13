$76.90 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $76.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.66 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $303.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $305.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $321.14 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 864,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. 22,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

