Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 17,300 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $170.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.90 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

