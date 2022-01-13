Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 46,886 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Shares of LMT opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

