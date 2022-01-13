Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,065,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $361,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.97. The company had a trading volume of 382,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $920.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

