Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.22. 9,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 725,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

