Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,573. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.