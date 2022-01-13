BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY remained flat at $$77.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLSFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.