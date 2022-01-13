World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 529,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,297,760. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 221.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.