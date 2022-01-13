Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Reduced by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Teradyne worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.26. 14,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

