Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 43,199 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $53,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 147.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,162 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,143,000 after purchasing an additional 273,001 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,006,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 148,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,383,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.