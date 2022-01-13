KBC Group NV Sells 13,487 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $111,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

