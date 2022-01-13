Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

